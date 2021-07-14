German police raids against suspected Islamic extremists

BERLIN (AP) — Police said they were searching locations in the central German state of Hesse on Wednesday in connection…

BERLIN (AP) — Police said they were searching locations in the central German state of Hesse on Wednesday in connection with suspected Islamic extremists.

Hesse police said on Twitter that the raids were taking place “at numerous premises” across the state.

German news agency dpa reported that the suspects are alleged supporters of the Islamic State group. It quoted a police spokesman saying there was no immediate threat of an attack.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.