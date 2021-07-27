2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Home » Europe News » Explosion at chemical complex…

Explosion at chemical complex in German city of Leverkusen

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 4:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — An explosion at a chemical park shook the German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, sending a large black cloud rising into the air.

Germany’s Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance classified the explosion as “an extreme threat” and asked residents to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed, German news agency dpa reported.

Operators of the Chempark site in Leverkusen, about 20 kilometers (13 miles) north of Cologne on the Rhine river, said the cause of the explosion was unclear.

They said on Twitter that firefighters and pollution detection vans had been deployed.

Police could not immediately be reached for further details.

Daily Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger reported that the explosion took place in the Buerrig neigbborhood at a garbage incineration plant.

Leverkusen is home to Bayer, one of Germany’s biggest chemical companies.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

HUD, OPM gain new technology executives, CBP losing its CISO

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

USPS lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees amid workforce changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up