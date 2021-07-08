BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union fines 4 German car makers $1 billion for clean air emission collusion.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 8, 2021, 5:07 AM
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union fines 4 German car makers $1 billion for clean air emission collusion.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.