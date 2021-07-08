Coronavirus News: Precautions at hotels for the vaccinated | $1M scholarship giveaway in Md. | Montgomery Co. leaders on vaccines | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Europe News » EU fines 4 German…

EU fines 4 German car makers $1B over emission collusion

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 5:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday fined four major German car manufacturers $1 billion in fines because they colluded to limit the development and rollout of car emission control systems.

The European Commission said Daimler, BMW, VW, Audi and Porsche avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution from gasoline and diesel passenger cars.

Daimler wasn’t fined after it revealed the cartel to the European Commission.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said that even though the companies had the technology to cut cut harmful emissions beyond legal limits, they avoided to compete and denied consumers the chance to buy less polluting cars.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Frustrations over NITAAC’s $50B CIO-SP4 GWAC boiling over

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up