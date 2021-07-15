Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Europe News » EU court: Poland's disciplining…

EU court: Poland’s disciplining of judges breaches EU law

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 4:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday that Poland’s way of disciplining judges is contrary to EU law, further straining relations between the bloc and its increasingly recalcitrant member state.

It was the latest development in a six-year dispute and the second major ruling in a week, coming on the heels of a Polish court saying that temporary injunctions issued by the EU’s top court regarding the national judiciary and the constitution are not binding.

Over the past years, the Polish government has increasingly denounced EU action against its decisions on the judiciary as politically motivated.

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice said in a statement that “the disciplinary regime for judges in Poland is not compatible with EU law.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up