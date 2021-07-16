Coronavirus News: More variants with low vaccination rates | Eviction ban ending | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Europe News » Dutch court: Syrian guilty…

Dutch court: Syrian guilty of war crime in prisoner shooting

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 9:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court convicted a Syrian man Friday of committing a war crime in his country for his role in the 2012 summary execution of a prisoner. The court sentenced the man to 20 years in prison.

The case marked the first time a Dutch court has dealt with allegations of war crimes committed in Syria. Dutch law allowed the court in The Hague to take the case because the 49-year-old defendant lives in the Netherlands. He was granted asylum in the Netherlands in 2014.

He was convicted in the shooting of a captured Syrian army soldier in Mohassan. The Dutch court said the defendant played a leading role in the shooting and was the first to open fire on soldier.

The court acquitted the man, whose name was not made public, of involvement in a terrorist organization.

Dutch prosecutors said during the trial that the army of Syrian President Bashar Assad also was responsible for war crimes.

“The legitimacy of resistance against the Assad regime is not in question,” the prosecutors said in a statement. “This case is about the legitimacy of the form of the resistance.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up