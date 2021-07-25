2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Home » Europe News » Conservative Montenegro registers 1st…

Conservative Montenegro registers 1st same-sex partnership

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 1:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro has registered the first same-sex partnership in the staunchly conservative country that is striving to join the European Union, authorities said Sunday.

The announcement is seen as a major step forward for the LGBT community in Montenegro, which has suffered harassment and isolation in the past.

The strongly patriarchal nation last year passed a law allowing same-sex partnerships as part of reforms needed to move closer to EU membership. Government Minister Tamara Srzentic says she is proud that the law has been used.

“Today is an important day for the LGBTQ community in Montenegro,” Srzentic said on Twitter. “I wish the (female) partners a lot of love and happiness in their life together.”

The law gives same-sex couples equal rights as heterosexual ones, except over adopting children. Montenegro, an Adriatic Sea nation of 620,000, is a member of NATO.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up