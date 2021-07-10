Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Austrian leader Kurz and partner expecting 1st child

The Associated Press

July 10, 2021, 10:03 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday that he and his partner Susanne Thier are expecting their first child.

Kurz said on Facebook that the couple were “overjoyed and grateful, that we will soon be three.”

“I ask for your understanding that we will continue to keep our private lives private,” he said. “But we are glad to be able to share this joy, which will soon be obvious to see, with you.”

The 34-year-old chancellor is under investigation by anti-corruption authorities on suspicion he made false statements to a parliamentary commission investigating the Ibiza affair, which led to the downfall of then-vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache in 2019 and the collapse of Kurz’s previous government.

Kurz has denied the allegations and rejected suggestions that he should resign.

