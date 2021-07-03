Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
3 pulled from lake in Poland after helicopter crash

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 2:47 PM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A private helicopter crashed into a lake in Poland’s Mazurian region on Tuesday morning but its three occupants were rescued and hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Local police spokeswoman Joanna Dawidczyk said one of the three people on board was able to leave the wreckage on her own, while two others were pulled out by rescuers.

The Robinson 44 lost power shortly after takeoff from a holiday resort and crashed into Talty lake.

Divers were planning to raise the wreckage.

