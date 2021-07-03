3 pulled from lake in Poland after helicopter crash

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A private helicopter crashed into a lake in Poland’s Mazurian region on Tuesday morning but its…

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A private helicopter crashed into a lake in Poland’s Mazurian region on Tuesday morning but its three occupants were rescued and hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Local police spokeswoman Joanna Dawidczyk said one of the three people on board was able to leave the wreckage on her own, while two others were pulled out by rescuers.

The Robinson 44 lost power shortly after takeoff from a holiday resort and crashed into Talty lake.

Divers were planning to raise the wreckage.

