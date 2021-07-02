Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
2 guards taken hostage by inmates at prison in Sweden

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 11:56 AM

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two prison guards have been taken hostage at a Swedish penitentiary, with officials saying Wednesday that two inmates have barricaded themselves in an area of the building along with their hostages.

“This is a very dangerous situation,” the Swedish Prison and Probation Service said.

The inmates broke into a guard room in one of the prison wards soon after midday and covered surveillance cameras there, it said.

The two inmates are convicted murderers, according to Swedish news agency TT. Media reports said they are demanding a helicopter for their getaway.

“The inmates have been convicted of serious crime. The Swedish Prison and Probation Service’s negotiators, task force and police are on site and the situation is frozen,” the Swedish probations services’ acting security chief Jorgen From Nordin told TT.

The penitentiary is located is Eskilstuna, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital, Stockholm.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

