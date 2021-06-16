GENEVA (AP) — White House: Summit meetings between Biden and Putin have concluded, after about four hours.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 16, 2021, 11:25 AM
GENEVA (AP) — White House: Summit meetings between Biden and Putin have concluded, after about four hours.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.