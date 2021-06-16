CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 11:25 AM

GENEVA (AP) — White House: Summit meetings between Biden and Putin have concluded, after about four hours.

