CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | Merriweather Post to offer vaccines | WNBA says 99% of players fully vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Europe News » 'Super-hero' in Spider-Man outfit…

‘Super-hero’ in Spider-Man outfit meets pope at Vatican

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 11:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VATICAN CITY (AP) — While Pope Francis is usually the star at Vatican gatherings, Spider-Man, or at least an Italian who dresses up like the character, was the attention-grabber among the public lined up in rows during the pontiff’s weekly Wednesday audience.

Matteo Villardita, 28, dons the comic-book and movie super-hero outfit to cheer up hospitalized children, like those at the Vatican’s pediatric hospital which he planned to visit later on Wednesday.

Sweating under his costume in Rome’s heat wave, Villardita said he asked Pope Francis to pray for the children and their families.

The man told AP TV that he gave Francis a spare mask, “as a sign, to tell him that through these eyes I daily see pain from sick children in hospitals.”

Villardita, with a costumed arm, reached out and touched Francis, who wore no mask against COVID-19, on the back on an arm as he greeted the pontiff.

Said Villardita: “It was very exciting because Pope Francis immediately understood my mission.”

Villardita took selfies with youngsters attending the audience in a Vatican courtyard.

The Vatican described Villardita as “really a good super-hero” and quoted him as saying that during Italy’s long months of pandemic lockdown he made more than 1,400 videocalls, since he wasn’t able to visit in person, to help ailing children smile.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up