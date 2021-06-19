JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Home » Europe News » Reports: US student found…

Reports: US student found killed in Russia, suspect arrested

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student who went missing several days earlier and that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow, the reports said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that a woman’s body was found in Bor and that a suspect with a record of serious crimes had been arrested, but did not give names. The cause of death was not specified.

Local news reports said Serou was last seen on Tuesday after getting into a car. The newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda said she sent an email to her mother expressing alarm that “unknown people” were driving her.

Serou moved from California to Russia in 2019 to study law at a university in Nizhny Novgorod, a major city adjacent to Bor, news reports said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up