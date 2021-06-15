FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Queen Elizabeth II meets Australia’s Morrison at Windsor

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 9:00 AM

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has held a face-to-face audience with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Windsor Castle.

The monarch, who wore a bright yellow floral dress, chatted to Morrison Tuesday in the royal residence’s Oak Room.

The queen is also monarch of Australia, part of the Commonwealth club of 54 nations.

It’s been a very busy week for the 95-year-old queen, who travelled by train to southwest England’s Cornwall on Friday to host an evening reception for world leaders attending the Group of Seven summit.

She then returned to Windsor to preside over an annual military parade in honor of her official 95th birthday on Saturday. The next day she welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden with afternoon tea at the castle.

The action-packed weekend is a contrast to much of the past year, which saw the queen holding scores of online audiences from her residence because of the pandemic.

The monarch has carried on performing her duties although she is mourning the loss of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years. Philip died in April at age 99.

Morrison also held talks in London with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The two announced Tuesday the broad outlines of a new free trade deal that eliminates tariffs on a wide range of goods.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

