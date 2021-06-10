CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine requirements for area hospital employees? | Md. numbers hit new lows | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Europe News » Polish man charged with…

Polish man charged with spying for Russia at EU parliament

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 6:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish officials said Thursday they have arrested a Polish man they suspect of spying for Russia, allegedly for activities carried out in a number of countries and at the European Union parliament.

Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for the head of the country’s security services, said Thursday that the man, identified only as Janusz N., “carried out activities in favor of the Russian Federation.”

“Instructed by individuals working for the Russian intelligence services, he would attempt to approach Polish and foreign politicians, including those working in the European Parliament,” Zaryn said. “The suspect’s activities were in line with Russian information warfare activities aimed at weakening the position of Poland within the EU and in the international arena.”

Zaryn said in a statement that officers with the Internal Security Agency, Poland’s civilian counter-intelligence service, detained Janusz N. on May 31. They searched his home, seizing the equivalent of about 300,000 Polish zlotys ($80,000), some of it in euros, and computer equipment.

The suspect has been presented with the charges of espionage. He pleaded not guilty, the statement said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

As agencies rebuild staff capacity, OPM finalizes new rehiring tool for former employees

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

Once it resolves the records backlog, NARA believes it'll emerge from the pandemic more efficient than before

VA says 10% budget boost will address pent up demand for health services during pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up