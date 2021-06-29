Coronavirus News: Experts warn of variant 'breeding grounds' | Virus worries rise in Japan ahead of Olympics | Biden: COVID not yet finished | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Police seize cocaine, cash at farm near Amsterdam

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 6:38 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Law enforcement officers seized nearly three tons of cocaine and 11.3 million euros ($13.5 million) in cash when they raided a farm near Amsterdam in one of the city’s biggest ever drug hauls, police said Tuesday.

The cocaine, with an estimated street value of 195 million euros ($232 million), was piled up in tightly wrapped blocks throughout the building about 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) south of the Dutch capital and in vehicles searched by investigators.

Police also recovered six guns, silencers, ammunition as well as luxury items and money counting machines during the raid last Thursday, Amsterdam police said in a statement.

Two men, ages 54 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in large-scale drug trafficking. They appeared Monday before an investigating judge and were ordered held for a further 14 days while investigations continue.

The Netherlands, with its major international port of Rotterdam, is a key gateway into Europe for drugs shipped mostly from South America. Thursday’s raid was close to the country’s main international aviation hub, Schiphol Airport.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

