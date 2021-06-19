JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Home » Europe News » Police hunt driver who…

Police hunt driver who hit UK pubgoers after Euro 2020 game

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 10:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — British police are hunting for a man who fired shots from an air gun and drove into people who had gathered at a central England pub to watch an England-Scotland soccer match.

Four people were injured, West Midlands Police said Saturday. None was in a life-threatening condition.

The police force said the driver of a silver Volvo fired a BB gun before hitting people outside the Gigmill pub in Stourbridge, 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of London, soon after the Euro 2020 competition game ended on Friday night. Scotland and England played to a 0-0 draw in the match between the historic soccer rivals.

A man and a woman in their 20s were being treated in a hospital for serious leg injuries and two women for less serious injuries.

Police said they believed it was “a targeted attack” and were searching for the driver, who fled on foot.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up