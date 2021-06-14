CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
ICC prosecutor says court’s relations with US seeing ‘reset’

The Associated Press

June 14, 2021, 1:35 PM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says the global tribunal’s relationship with the United States — plunged into the deep freeze by former President Donald Trump — is undergoing a “reset” under his successor, Joe Biden.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda made the comments in an interview with The Associated Press on the day Biden was meeting NATO allies in Brussels to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to the military alliance, in another break from the Trump era of deep skepticism toward multilateralism.

The Trump administration hit Bensouda with sanctions for pressing ahead with investigations into the U.S. and its allies, notably Israel, for alleged war crimes. Biden’s administration has lifted the sanctions.

Bensouda welcomed the change of tone, saying “We are at a more helpful place now.”

