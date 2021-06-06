CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Greek man allegedly kills 2, self, over eviction threat

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 9:45 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police on the Greek island of Corfu said Sunday that a Greek man facing eviction killed his landlady and another man who came to her rescue and then committed suicide.

The deaths occurred shortly before noon Sunday, in the resort town of Dassia, in the island’s northeast.

The victims were the Greek landlady and a Greek-French man, both in their 60s; the man divided his time equally between Greece and France and also rented an apartment from the woman, police said.

Initial incorrect reports that the two victims were married, and which reversed their nationalities, were based on neighbors’ testimony, a police spokesman said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about a case still under investigation.

Police said the 67-year-old alleged attacker was having a heated argument with the landlady outside the house when the other man, who also had problems with the perpetrator, came to her defense. The attacker retrieved a hunting rifle from his apartment and killed them both, before going back to the apartment and turning the rifle on himself.

The reason for the threat of eviction was not immediately clear.

A coroner will perform autopsies later Sunday.

