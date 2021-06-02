CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Smaller weddings becoming best option | More work needed to make next holiday safer | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Europe News » Greek labor unions call…

Greek labor unions call 24-hour general strike for June 10

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 8:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek labor unions are calling a 24-hour general strike for next week to protest proposed legislation which they say will jeopardize worker rights.

Public and private sector unions said they would join the strike set for June 10. The work stoppage is expected to disrupt services and transportation throughout the day.

The unions say a bill proposed by Greece’s center-right government would make it more difficult for strikes to be called and would threaten such labor protections as the country’s eight-hour workday and having Sundays as a non-working day.

The Greek government has said the proposed changes are designed to modernize labor legislation that has remained largely unchanged for decades and would not threaten the eight-hour workday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

With readiness concerns rising, Coast Guard gets flat budget for 2022

IRS chips away at legacy IT, gets IT modernization boost in Biden budget

What to watch as Congress revives familiar TSP investment policy debates

IRS expedites bonus-eligible tech hires under new authority from Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up