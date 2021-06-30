BERLIN (AP) — Government announcements show most European troops have left Afghanistan as US withdrawal nears.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 30, 2021, 9:08 AM
BERLIN (AP) — Government announcements show most European troops have left Afghanistan as US withdrawal nears.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.