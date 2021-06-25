CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Europe News » German police say several…

German police say several people killed, others injured, in attack in southern city of Wuerzburg

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 1:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German police say several people killed, others injured, in attack in southern city of Wuerzburg.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

USPS 'put its thumb on the scale' awarding delivery vehicle contract, vendor tells court

OMB plummets in Best Places to Work rankings

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up