CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Europe News » German police: Several killed…

German police: Several killed in knife attack in Wuerzburg

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 1:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday.

They said the attacker was arrested after an officer used a firearm against him. It was unclear how many people were killed or injured.

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5 pm to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the center of the city.

Police said on Twitter that there is no danger to the population.

Police declined to immediately provide further information and urged social media users to refrain from speculation.

Wuerzburg is a city of about 130,000 people in Bavaria, located between Munich and Frankfurt.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

Pentagon CMMC review aims to address small biz cost concerns, ‘restore trust’ in assessment processes

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up