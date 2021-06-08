VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Europe News » German police raids tied…

German police raids tied to money laundering, crime gangs

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 2:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Special police units searched around 30 buildings Tuesday in connection with money laundering and organized crime in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Investigators raided homes, offices and stores in Duisburg, Leverkusen, Gelsenkirchen and other cities in the Rhineland and Ruhr Valley, the German news agency dpa reported.

They confiscated possessions and executed arrest warrants, dpa reported without elaborating. Investigators were to release further details on the raids later in the day.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Terrestrial rocket delivery is the Air Force's newest moonshot program

Federal retirement kept dropping in May but backlog still higher than same time in 2020

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up