CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » Europe News » German business sentiment rises…

German business sentiment rises as pandemic ebbs

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 6:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s businesses are more optimistic than they’ve been in almost three years, according to a closely watched survey by Munich’s Ifo institute released Thursday.

Sentiment among German managers rose to 101.8 points in June, from 99.2 in May, its highest since November 2018. The upbeat mood was partly spurred by declining coronavirus infections and the reopening of large parts of the economy.

Analysts had expected a more moderate increase in optimism from the questionnaire of about 9,000 businesses conducted every month.

One concern raised by manufacturing companies was ongoing supply shortages. German automakers have been among those hit by a lack of semiconductors, resulting in delivery delays for new cars.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

Technology Modernization Fund board reviewing just under 100 proposals

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up