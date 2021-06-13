CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to expire
G-7 leaders agree to call on China to respect human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 9:24 AM

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — G-7 leaders agree to call on China to respect human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

