Coronavirus News: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated | Parts of US where variants could emerge | Md. had second-lowest rate of in-person learning | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Europe News » Dutch court convicts woman…

Dutch court convicts woman for spreading IS propaganda

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 9:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court convicted a 32-year-old woman and sentenced her to six years’ imprisonment Tuesday for involvement in war crimes committed by the so-called Islamic State extremist group in Syria and Iraq.

In the ground-breaking conviction, The Hague District Court ruled that Islamic State is a criminal organization with the aim of committing war crimes and convicted the woman of involvement in the war crimes for spreading IS propaganda from her home near Amsterdam.

The woman’s sentence was double the three years originally demanded by prosecutors, with judges saying the sentence request was “far too low” even though the defendant suffers from a what the court called a “psychological impulse disorder.”

The woman, whose name was not released in line with Dutch privacy rules, distributed large amounts of IS propaganda via the Telegram messaging app in 2019.

She shared two videos of prisoners of war being killed and provided her own “humiliating” commentary for one of the executions. By doing so, “she abused the personal dignity of the deceased people and that is a war crime,” the court said.

It added that she incited others to commit terrorist crimes and war crimes, trained herself and others to make bomb vests and sent money to people involved in terrorist activities.

Spreading propaganda made her “part of this terrorist organization that is guilty around the world of attacks and spreading fear,” the court said in a statement.

As well as the six-year-sentence, she was ordered to undergo compulsory psychological treatment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DHS sees more employee engagement successes, even in a pandemic year

Bots starting to help DoD figure out right price for weapons systems

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

IRS HR office understaffed ahead of agency's hiring surge, watchdog warns Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up