CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine requirements for area hospital employees? | Md. numbers hit new lows | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Europe News » Bus crash in Russia…

Bus crash in Russia kills 6, injures 15 others

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 4:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — A bus crashed into a bus stop in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region on Thursday morning, killing six people and injuring 15 others, local officials said.

The bus was carrying workers to a plant in the town of Lesnoy about 1,350 kilometers (840 miles) east of Moscow. According to officials, the vehicle’s brakes failed and it rammed through the plant’s gate and ran into people at a bus stop nearby.

A criminal probe has been launched into the incident.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

VA says 10% budget boost will address pent up demand for health services during pandemic

As agencies rebuild staff capacity, OPM finalizes new rehiring tool for former employees

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

Once it resolves the records backlog, NARA believes it'll emerge from the pandemic more efficient than before

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up