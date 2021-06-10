Bus crash in Russia kills 6, injures 15 others

MOSCOW (AP) — A bus crashed into a bus stop in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region on Thursday morning, killing six people…

The bus was carrying workers to a plant in the town of Lesnoy about 1,350 kilometers (840 miles) east of Moscow. According to officials, the vehicle’s brakes failed and it rammed through the plant’s gate and ran into people at a bus stop nearby.

A criminal probe has been launched into the incident.

