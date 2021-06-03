CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
3 servicemen dead in Russian helicopter crash

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 3:06 PM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s National Guard said three of its members died Thursday evening when a helicopter crashed during a training flight south of St. Petersburg.

The cause of the crash near the hamlet of Korpikyulia, 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the city, has not been determined.

The national guard said the Mi-8 helicopter was not carrying arms on the flight.

The national guard is Russia’s internal military force, separate from the armed forces under the defense ministry.

