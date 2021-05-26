MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Swiss air force jet crashes in Alps, pilot ejects safely

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 5:15 AM

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss air force fighter jet crashed during a training fight in the Alps on Wednesday, the Defense Department said. The pilot was able to eject safely and was unhurt.

The Tiger F-5 jet crashed in the Melchsee-Frutt area in the central Swiss Alps, the department said on Twitter.

The plane took off from Payerne in western Switzerland and was acting as a “sparring partner” for the air force’s F/A-18 jets on the training flight, the Defense Department added. Military investigators were looking into the cause of the crash..

