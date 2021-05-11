CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Slovakia halts use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 12:13 PM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia has halted use of the two-shot AstraZeneca vaccine, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The announcement came after Slovakia’s State Institute for Drug Control concluded last week that the death of a 47-year-old woman who received the AstraZeneca was “likely” linked to the vaccine.

Millions of doses of AstraZeneca have been safely administered in Europe, but concerns linger over a rare type of blood clot seen in an extremely small number of recipients.

AstraZeneca will still be administered to those in Slovakia who are waiting for their second shot.

The health ministry said it is considering its further steps and will inform the public later in the week.

Denmark and Norway, two European countries which have been very cautious with all vaccines, don’t use the AstraZeneca in their vaccination programs.

