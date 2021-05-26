MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Europe News » Police in northern Italy…

Police in northern Italy make 3 arrests in the cable car disaster that killed 14 people

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 4:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Police in northern Italy make 3 arrests in the cable car disaster that killed 14 people.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

DoJ, FBI, IC reviewing supply chain threats posed by Russian companies

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

Senate confirms Brooks-LaSure as CMS administrator

GSA rips off the 'beta' from its SAM.gov platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up