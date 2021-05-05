CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Europe News » Greek bond sale declared…

Greek bond sale declared a success with near-zero yield

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 2:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek raised 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in a 5-year bond auction Wednesday at a record-low, near-zero yield, authorities said.

The country’s Public Debt Management Agency said demand for the bond exceeded 20 billion euros ($24 billion) and the yield was just below 0.2%.

In a tweet, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras described the auction result as a “vote of confidence from international investors.”

Helped by massive pandemic-related support from the European Central Bank, demand for Greek debt has remained high despite the impact of COVID-19, which pushed the country back into recession last year with an 8.2% contraction of gross domestic product, and the national debt that’s just above 200% of GDP.

In March, Greece raised 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) in a 30-year government bond sale with a yield just below 2%.

Greece moved closer to investment grade last month after Standard & Poor’s upgraded its sovereign rating to BB from BB- with a positive outlook.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Appeals court upholds whistleblower precedent in complex but consequential case for feds

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up