CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens | DC clarifies mask guidance | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Food of the future?…

Food of the future? EU nations put mealworms on the menu

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 8:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Dried yellow mealworms could soon be hitting supermarket shelves and restaurants across Europe.

The European Union’s 27 nations gave the greenlight Tuesday to a proposal to put the Tenebrio molitor beetle’s larvae on the market as a “novel food.”

The move came after the EU’s food safety agency published a scientific opinion this year that concluded worms were safe to eat. Researchers said the worms, either eaten whole or in powdered form, are a protein-rich snack or an ingredient for other foods.

Allergic reactions may occur for people with pre-existing allergies to crustaceans and dust mites, the Commission said.

Insects as food represent a very small market but EU officials said breeding them for food could have environmental benefits. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization calls insects “a healthy and highly nutritious food source with a high content of fat, protein, vitamins, fibers and minerals.”

Following Tuesday’s approval by EU states, a EU regulation authorizing dried yellow mealworms as a food will be adopted in the coming weeks.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Sen. Hassan’s technical fix of MGT Act is a major step to overhaul latest IT modernization challenges

Whistleblower protection bill gives feds facing retaliation avenue for relief outside MSPB

USPS opts for reduction in force for non-union employees in agency restructuring's final phase

Pentagon thinks it might pass a financial audit by 2028

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up