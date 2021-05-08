CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Fireworks damage Amsterdam cafe frequented by Ajax fans

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 3:47 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A blast likely caused by powerful fireworks late Friday night smashed the front window of a cafe in Amsterdam that is known as a gathering place for fans of soccer club Ajax.

The incident came a day after a similar blast damaged a bar in Rotterdam frequented by fans of rival club Feyenoord.

Nobody was hurt in either of the blasts, which happened before the final meeting of the season between Ajax and Feyenoord on Sunday afternoon. No fans will be allowed at the match because of coronavirus lockdown measures.

Police in Amsterdam said they are investigating the incident at the Vak West cafe.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Amsterdam on Friday who is suspected of involvement in a series of similar blasts in Rotterdam including at two bars known as meeting places for Feyenoord fans. Police said in a tweet that they are still investigating the motive.

Ajax won the Dutch Eredivisie league last week for the 35th time.

