Boy dies after being hit by lightning in northern England

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 6:07 AM

LONDON (AP) — A 9-year-old boy has died in northern England after being hit by lightning.

Emergency services responded to reports of a seriously injured child at a soccer field in Blackpool on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy, who has not been named by authorities, was taken to a hospital but died in the evening.

Lancashire Police said enquiries were ongoing but officers believe he was struck by lightning.

Detective Superintendent Nick Connaughton said it was a “truly devastating incident.”

“Our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of the young boy, who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time,” he said.

