MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Home » Europe News » Bosnian ex-security minister jailed…

Bosnian ex-security minister jailed for corruption

The Associated Press

May 31, 2021, 4:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A Bosnian court on Monday sentenced the Balkan country’s former security minister to six months in prison for corruption.

The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday ruled that Sadik Ahmetovic abused his position for illegal financial gains at cost to the state budget.

The case is related to project agreements for the ministry from 2011 and 2012 that were worth some 7,000 euros ($8,500.)

Ahmetovic says he will appeal the verdict that he described as a political ploy against him. He called on the prosecutors to turn to “big crime” in Bosnia, which is among the most corrupt states in Europe.

“Those who ordered all this cannot frighten me,” he said. “We shall see what the institutions will say, I believe in justice in this country.”

Ethnically divided following a devastating war in 1992-95, Bosnia remains politically and economically weak, with widespread corruption and frail institutions.

The country of 3.3 million is seeking entry into the European Union but the reform process has been largely stalled and slow.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

Biden proposes federal pay raise in 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up