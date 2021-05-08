CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Avalanches in the French Alps leave 7 people dead

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 12:23 PM

PARIS (AP) — Seven people died Saturday in two separate avalanches in the Savoie region of the French Alps, according to local authorities.

The prefecture of Savoie said an avalanche took place around noon in the area of Valloire ski station, killing four hikers between the ages of 42 and 76.

Three people were killed in a second avalanche in the afternoon on Mont Pourri, according to the prefecture.

The prefecture of Savoie, which neighbors Italy, urged hikers, skiers and others to be very careful, saying the kind of mild weather observed at the moment after heavy snowfall in the past week tends to trigger avalanches.

