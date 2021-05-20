MEMORIAL DAY: AAA expects DC resident summer travel surge | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Europe News » AP PHOTOS: A return…

AP PHOTOS: A return to the ‘joie de vivre’ in France

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 7:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Nibbling a butter croissant on a sunlit cafe terrace became the norm again in Paris this week as France reopened its outdoor dining economy.

After seven months of closures, residents could once more be seen reading “Le Monde” accompanied by nothing but a short “noisette” coffee, or sharing a kiss by the dappled light of a bistro.

Streets were bustling with revelers swilling beers outside bar terraces for the first time this year.

In movie theaters, large teddy bears were placed around seats to encourage social distancing as Parisians flocked back to the cinema in droves.

The French government lifted restrictions incrementally, seeking to strike a balance between staving off a resurgence of COVID-19 and giving citizens back some of their signature “joie de vivre.”

As part of the plan’s first stage, France’s 7 p.m. nightly curfew was pushed back to 9 p.m. and museums, theaters and cinemas reopened, along with cafe terraces.

President Emmanuel Macron, among the first to take a seat at a cafe terrace, was seen chatting with customers and with Prime Minister Jean Castex, projecting a mood of measured optimism.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Lifestyle News | World News

State Dept. adds generations of fallen diplomats' names to memorial wall

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

Thousands of Air Force families are waiting months for childcare, according to report

How users drove GSA’s design of new acquisition platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up