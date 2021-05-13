CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Europe News » Albanian tries to set…

Albanian tries to set himself on fire at Eid al-Fitr prayers

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 2:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A man tried to set himself on fire during prayers for the Muslim holiday of Ei -al-Fitr in the Albanian capital, Tirana, police said Thursday.

They said a 40-year old man only identified by the initials B.G. had poured gasoline over himself and entered the Skanderbeg square.

Muslim believers praying at the square stopped him and police took him away, adding that they were investigating the reasons for his act at the end of the prayers.

The Muslim Community said the man was not a Muslim believer and could be mentally ill.

Thousands of Muslim believers had gathered to pray for Eid al-Fitr at the square on Thursday at the end of the monthlong Ramadan fasting.

Albania’s population of 2.8 million is predominantly Muslim, with smaller Orthodox and Catholic communities which get along well with each other.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Appeals court rules in favor of VA whistleblower involving multiple agencies

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up