1 killed, 4 wounded in Amsterdam stabbings; suspect arrested

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 3:29 AM

AMSTERDAM (AP) — One person was killed and four were injured in a stabbing late Friday night in Amsterdam and police said they arrested a suspect nearby.

In a statement early Saturday, police said the team investigating the attacks is “keeping all options open, but at the moment has no direct indication of a terrorist motive.”

The four wounded victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The suspect was identified only as a 29-year-old man from Amstelveen, a town on the edge of Amsterdam.

The stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

