CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Winners of the 2021…

Winners of the 2021 British Academy Film Awards

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 3:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2021 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film — “Nomadland”

British Film — “Promising Young Woman”

Director — Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Actor — Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Actress — Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Supporting Actor — Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Supporting Actress — Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Rising Star — Bukky Bakray

British Debut — Director Remi Weekes, “His House”

Original Screenplay — “Promising Young Woman”

Adapted Screenplay — “The Father”

Film Not in the English Language — “Another Round”

Musical Score — “Soul”

Cinematography — “Nomadland”

Editing — “Sound of Metal”

Production Design — “Mank”

Costume Design — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sound — “Sound of Metal”

Casting — “Rocks”

Visual Effects — “Tenet”

Makeup and Hair — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Animated Film — “Soul”

British Short Film — “The Present”

British Short Animation — “The Owl and the Pussycat”

Documentary — “My Octopus Teacher”

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Noel Clarke

Academy Fellowship — Ang Lee

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up