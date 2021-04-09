CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Veteran Greek crime reporter…

Veteran Greek crime reporter shot dead near home in Athens

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 1:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A veteran Greek crime reporter was gunned down Friday near his home in southern Athens, police said.

Giorgos Karaivaz was found dead early in the afternoon with several gunshot wounds beside his car in the Alimos suburb, police said.

Private Star TV, for which he worked, said Karaivaz had just returned from work. It said two men on a motorcycle drew up beside him and the passenger fired at least ten shots.

The Greek government, opposition parties and the country’s main journalists’ union strongly condemned the attack.

“The murder … shocked us all,” government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said. “The authorities are investigating the case, to ensure the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.”

Authorities said Karaivaz had not requested police protection or reported any death threats.

In a career that spanned decades, Karaivaz worked for several Greek newspapers and broadcast media.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

Lawmakers question role of military component IGs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up