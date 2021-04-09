CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to enter Phase 2 of vaccination next week | Summer camp guidance | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Turkish military jet crashes…

Turkish military jet crashes during training, pilots rescued

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 4:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A military plane crashed into the sea during a training flight, Turkey’s defense ministry said Friday, adding that its two pilots were rescued.

The KT-1 type plane crashed off the Aegean coastal town of Foca, in the western Izmir province, the ministry said.

HaberTurk television and other media reported that the pilots, who ejected safely, were taken to a hospital but were not in serious condition.

The cause of the crash was being investigated, the ministry said.

The crash comes just two days after a jet belonging to the Turkish Air Force’s “Turkish Stars” aerobatic team crashed in the central province of Konya during training. The pilot died in the crash.

Last month, a military helicopter went down during severe weather conditions in eastern Turkey, killing 11 military personnel on board. Two others survived the crash with injuries.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

EPA is the latest agency to roll back Trump's workforce policies

OMB blocks sale of National Archives facility listed as underutilized federal property

Retirement claims backlog continues to rise, exceeding January's 8-year record

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up