CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Syrian on trial in…

Syrian on trial in Germany for killing man, injuring another

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 5:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A Syrian man went on trial Monday accused of killing a German man and seriously injuring another in an attack last year that prosecutors said was motivated by Islamic extremist ideology.

The trial of Abdullah A.H.H., whose full name wasn’t released due to German privacy laws, began in the eastern city of Dresden, where the attack took place on Oct. 4.

Federal prosecutors allege that the defendant used a kitchen knife to attack the two men, aged 55 and 53, because he believed they were a gay couple and considered this to be a “grave sin.” He was arrested almost three weeks after the crime and has been in custody since then.

The 21-year-old defendant is charged with murder, attempted murder and causing serious bodily harm.

The defendant had been released from prison a month before the attack after serving a sentence for promoting the extremist Islamic State group and attacking a prison guard.

Prosecutors alleged that the defendant, who came to Germany as a refugee in 2015, had planned to carry out a further attack, details of which weren’t immediately known.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up