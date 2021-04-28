CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police: 4 people killed in German hospital, woman detained

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 7:45 PM

BERLIN (AP) — Four people were found dead at a hospital in the eastern city of Potsdam late Wednesday and a woman was detained, police said.

A spokesman for Brandenburg state police said officers were called to the Oberlin Clinic shortly before 9 p.m. They found the four dead people and a fifth person who was seriously injured, he said.

“The victims showed signs of significant external violence,” police spokesman Thorsten Herbst told The Associated Press.

Herbst said the detained woman was “urgently suspected” of the killings, but declined to immediately provide further details.

Local newspaper Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported the victims were patients at the clinic and the detained woman was an employee.

Potsdam is on the southwestern edge of the German capital, Berlin.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

