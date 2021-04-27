CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Organizers: Pilot Barcelona concert…

Organizers: Pilot Barcelona concert could pave way for more

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 10:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Mid-sized cultural events could be held without social distancing — but with other precautions — after a pilot concert attended by 4,500 mask-wearing Spaniards who’d been screened for COVID-19 produced no significant outbreaks, event organizers argued Tuesday.

The medical team from a local hospital that oversaw the health protocols for last month’s Barcelona show said an analysis of health data revealed six positive cases in the two weeks following the event among people who had attended the concert.

Organizers said none of the infected people required hospitalization and that four of them said that they believed the origin of their infection was from some place other than the concert.

According to doctor Josep Maria Llibre, the six infections are fewer than the average contagion spread for Barcelona at the time. He said the six infections would extrapolate to an incidence of 131 cases per 100,000 people, when the city-wide tally over that same period was 260 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Health authorities gave special permission to allow up to 5,000 people into the show by Spanish rock group Love of Lesbian. Ticket-buyers underwent a same-day antigen test. If negative, they were allowed into the show that had no social distancing rules but did require the use of high-quality facemasks.

Barcelona local authorities were also present on Tuesday when the results were presented.

A group of concert organizers behind the initiative described it as a pilot program to help restart cultural events with the sector suffering after a year of pandemic restrictions.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” organizer Jordi Herreruela said about the results.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy, Coast Guard consider network tech to hedge against illegal fishing

FCC explores 'additional consequences' for banned IT vendors to secure supply chains

Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

Pentagon now using direct-hire authorities for a third of its cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up