CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » North Macedonia: Thousands protest…

North Macedonia: Thousands protest conservatives’ jailings

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 10:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters protested Sunday in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje demanding retrials and freedom for more than a dozen former conservative government officials convicted for their roles in a mob invasion of parliament in 2017.

The protest was organized by several civic associations and the families of those convicted and supported by the main conservative opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

The protesters, many of them not wearing masks to protect against coronavirus, sang patriotic songs and demanded that the country’s Supreme Court annul the trial, claiming it was politically fabricated. They then marched peacefully from the government offices to the parliament building to demand the resignation of the leftist cabinet and an early election.

The ruling Social Democrats criticized the protest, saying that the opposition party “stands for the defense of crime and criminals.”

In 2019, a criminal court had sentenced 16 people, including former Interior Minister Mitko Cavkov, from 7 to 18 years in prison in one of the largest trials since the country’s independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991. Cavkov was given the harshest sentence for “endangering the constitutional order and security.” Fifteen others received sentences between seven and 15 years for similar offenses, while one defendant — prominent opera singer Igor Durlovski — was acquitted.

The court of appeals slightly reduced most sentences later.

More than 100 people, including lawmakers and journalists, had been injured in April 2017 when an angry mob stormed parliament and tried to block the election of a new speaker amid a political crisis.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

White House releases statement marking this year's Public Service Recognition Week

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

Senators growing frustrated with SSA's closed offices, pandemic workarounds

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up