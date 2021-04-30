CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to offer walk-up vaccines for teens | How DC chief is incentivizing vaccination | What to know about travel | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » North Macedonia looks to…

North Macedonia looks to Chinese vaccine to revive program

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 9:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia received a shipment Friday of 200,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine following major delays in the country’s start-and-stop coronavirus immunization program.

The small Balkan country has struggled with supply shortages, and less than 3% of the population has received a first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines.

The current daily COVID-19 mortality rate in North Macedonia is approximately three times higher than the European Union average.

The Sinopharm vaccines arrived Friday from neighboring Serbia in refrigerated trucks.

Health Minister Venko Filipce said an expanded nationwide immunization program would start Tuesday with a goal of delivering about 15,000 shots daily.

Another 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and 26,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected in May, he said.

Despite North Macedonia having still-high infection rates, the government has relaxed restrictions for Orthodox Easter this Sunday and next month’s holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which is observed by the country’s predominantly Muslim ethnic Albanian minority.

As of Thursday, North Macedonia had recorded a total of 152,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NSF’s unique R&D effort aims to solve societal challenges

HHS CIO to retire at end of May

VA employees worry new diversity and inclusion efforts won't reach local facilities

May We Say Thank You 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up