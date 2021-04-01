London police office convicted of neo-Nazi group membership

LONDON (AP) — A London jury has found a rookie police officer guilty of belonging to a banned neo-Nazi organization,…

LONDON (AP) — A London jury has found a rookie police officer guilty of belonging to a banned neo-Nazi organization, the first time a British police officer has been convicted of membership of an outlawed far-right group.

After 32 hours of deliberation, the jury at the city’s Old Bailey court found Benjamin Hannam, 22, guilty Thursday of being a member of the extremist group National Action.

Hannam also was convicted of lying on his application and vetting forms to join London’s Metropolitan Police, and of having terror-related documents detailing knife combat and the making of explosive devices.

Judge Anthony Leonard lifted a reporting ban on the case after Hannam admitted possessing an indecent image of a child, which was to have been the subject of a separate trial.

